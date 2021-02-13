Grants of up to £2,000 and rent waivers for small businesses in Guernsey

Small businesses in Guernsey will be able to apply for grants to help them through the island's lockdown.

The one-off payments of £1,000 or £2,000, which were made available during the island's first lockdown, will be reintroduced from Monday 15 February.

Businesses who qualify for the payroll co-funding scheme will be eligible if they employ 20 staff or less and are unable to trade, or are generating 70% less turnover.

We remain hopeful that this will be a shorter lockdown and businesses will be able to resume trading, in stages, sooner rather than later. But clearly there is uncertainty and people are worried, and we want businesses to know we’re behind them and we’ll do what we can to help viable businesses get through this period so they are in a position to bounce back when the lockdown end. Deputy Mark Helyar, Treasury lead for Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee

Self-employed traders are also able to apply if they run their business full-time and it is their primary source of income.

The States' Policy & Resources Committee has also committed to rent waivers for its commercial tenants while they cannot trade.