Jerseyman gets wedding ring back two years after losing it

A Jersey couple is feeling the love this Valentine's Day after being reunited with a wedding ring lost two years ago.

Eddie and Zena Vibert tied the knot in 2010, engraving their names into these rings to mark their new chapter together.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

However, those rings became separated in 2019 while Eddie was fishing.

When I came back home I thought 'oh no', then I suddenly realised that I heard something fall underneath the seat. I said to Zena 'let's go down there and see if it was my ring'. Edward Vibert

Within hours, it had already been found by a man called Will Carnegie, but it would be much longer until it made its way home.

I spotted this tiny ring on the ground, picked it up, popped it in my pocket, jumped in the car, I remember putting it in the glove box - and there it went for two years. We came to sell the car a few weeks ago and I found the ring. I was both mortified and embarrassed that it had been in there so long, but I also thought I've got to do something about this and that brought me to Facebook. Will Carnegie

Will posted about it on a Facebook group for lost and found items. Within 45 minutes, it had been identified as Eddie's. Now, it is back on his finger just in time for Valentine's Day and their 11th wedding anniversary.