Woman arrested with crowbar in Jersey

Police are appealing for information after a woman was found in possession of a crowbar in Jersey.

Police responded to reports of a woman in her mid-30s shouting in the street. She then entered a building site and picked up a crowbar which she held as she walked down Belmont Road towards Spearmel Stores.

She is described as white and of proportionate build. She wore a black hat and black jeans which had a chain hanging from one leg. She was also wearing a black coat and carried a pink bag.

It happened at around 2pm on Friday 12 February.

Officers are calling for any witnesses to the event to come forward and assist with their inquiries.

Anyone with information should contact them directly on 01534 725 111 or get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.