Emergency crews urge caution after Jersey field fire

Jersey's Fire and Rescue Service is urging people to take the necessary precautions if burning materials on their land,

Fire crews were called to a field fire in St Clement yesterday afternoon (Saturday 13 February).

Two fire engines and eleven fire fighters were dispatched to a field of pampas grass and brambles which had caught fire following a controlled burning. Nobody was injured.

Fire crews say anyone burning materials outside should ensure they have something to hand to extinguish the fire, even in damp conditions.

They encourage people to also be aware of the force and direction of the wind before lighting a fire.