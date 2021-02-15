£10K fine given to Guernsey isolation rule-breaker

A £10,000 fine has been given to a man who breached isolation rules in Guernsey.

Guernsey's Border Agency has been investigating the breach and says the man broke the rules in late 2020.

We take this stuff incredibly seriously, as the vast majority of the community would expect us to. It’s not acceptable, we have to all be responsible and follow the rules to protect everyone.Rest assured we will continue to investigate claims of breaches and report people for the court to deal with if breaches are found. Guernsey Border Agency

The island's Chief Executive addressed the charge in this morning's (15 February) press conference.