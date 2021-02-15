First coronavirus death in Guernsey's 'second wave'

A Guernsey man in his 60s has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The man was receiving treatment at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital when he died on Sunday 14 February.

He is the first person to die from the virus since the second outbreak which put the island into lockdown on Saturday 23 January.

The States of Guernsey have expressed their sympathies to "the friends and family for whom this will be an impossibly tragic time".

The island's Chief Minister says "the danger this virus presents is serious" and is reminding people of the importance of staying at home, reporting symptoms and taking "every possible precaution".