Guernsey care home takes part in global dance craze

A Guernsey care home has joined in with a global dance craze.

GreenAcres Care Home has shared its version of the 'Jerusalema challenge' featuring residents and staff and says they "thoroughly enjoyed dancing and making this video".

The worldwide phenomenon was devised in Angola and has since given people something to smile about during the pandemic.

The song, Jerusalema, is by South African house musician Master KG.

A group of friends first filmed themselves dancing to the hit in Angola and the moves have since been recreated the world over. From health workers to nuns to children, everyone is getting involved.