At today's (15 February) Guernsey coronavirus briefing islanders were updated on the number of active cases and vaccines given, and reminded about symptoms to look out for.

Coronavirus cases

A Guernsey man in his 60s has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The man was receiving treatment at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital when he died on Sunday 14 February.

He is the first person to die from the virus since the second outbreak which put the island into lockdown on Saturday 23 January.

There are currently 176 active cases of the virus in the island - seven people have it in hospital, two of those do not require clinical care, but are there to support residents moved from a care home.

Vaccines

People aged 65 and over can begin booking their vaccine from tomorrow (16 February). However Guernsey's Director of Public Health asks that islanders do not all book at once as the booking system is moving in groups of 500 people at a time.

Dr Nicola Brink says all adults aged 18-65 at moderate risk will "hopefully" be given their first vaccination by the end of March, and all adults over the age of 50 should have had theirs by the end of April.

There is no date set yet for the rest of the population.

Image shows completion for first dose of Covid vaccine. Credit: States of Guernsey

Overall more than 13,000 people in Guernsey have now had their first dose of the vaccine.

Reminder of the symptoms

During today's briefing (15 February) islanders were reminded of the symptoms of coronavirus.

Dr Nicola Brink is encouraging islanders who have any of these symptoms to get a test. Credit: States of Guernsey

Dr Nicola Brink asked that islanders with any of the listed symptoms to "come forward and get a test" - and made particular reference to subtle changes, whether that is feeling tired, "not quite feeling yourself", and a range of rashes.

More information about how to get tested for Covid-19 can be found on the States website.