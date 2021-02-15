People in Jersey came together to light candles in support of a man who was injured in St Helier.

36-year-old construction worker Filipe Abreu fell from scaffolding at Ann Street in St Helier on 2 February. He is currently in intensive care at hospital in Southampton.

Having the whole island alongside them fighting through this with them means a lot and it just helps the process for the family. He's still fighting through, we don't know the outcome, if he does manage to stick with us, he will have long lasting conditions. Claudia Marques, family friend

The Health and Safety Inspectorate is investigating how it happened.

A service was held at St Thomas' Church last night (14 February) and was also livestreamed via Facebook.

More than £7,000 was raised through an online fundraiser in support of Mr Abreu following the fall.