Jersey Reds fell to a narrow defeat as they returned to rugby action for the first time in almost a year. Reds lost 34-33 at Coventry in a friendly ahead of the new Greene King IPA Championship season which begins next month. It was the first game the island side have played since March 1st 2020 when they were beaten 38-3 by Newcastle Falcons.

Despite the long break Reds showed no signs of rustiness in the first half, racing into a 14-0 lead thanks to converted tries from Brendan Owen and Ryan Hutler. Coventry grew into the contest though and after both sides traded tries, another score for the hosts shortly before the interval left the game poised at 21-17 in Reds' favour.

Director of Rugby Harvey Biljon made 11 changes at half time but the frequent scoring continued. Once again both sides went over with Josh Bainbridge putting Reds six clear with their fifth try of the match. Ultimately though it was a mistake from the visitors which led to the decisive try of the contest. A loose crossfield pass was intercepted by Rob Knox who ran 50 yards to go over for his second try. That was duly converted to hand Coventry a 34-33 win.

Despite the defeat this was a significant day for Jersey Reds who were simply grateful to be back on the turf after so long out.

The guys feel very privileged that they can get the opportunity to get out there and play and compete again. Although there was disappointment from the game because it wasn't won, I think there was still that excitement that we were out there playing. We're going to training this weekend with something to work on, to look forward to in the next game where we can be better and make improvements. Harvey Biljon, Jersey Reds Director of Rugby

Reds are set to announce another friendly game in the next few days. Their first Greene King IPA Championship game is against former European Champions Saracens on March 13th.