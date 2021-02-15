Jersey's Education Minister defends review looking at free nursery provision

Jersey's new Education Minister is defending his decision to review whether or not free nursery provision will increase from September. Despite a promise from his predecessor of 30 hours of nursery care, rather than 20 from September, Deputy Jeremy Maçon says the plan needs further consultation. It comes after private nurseries in the island called on him to reform the funding formula for free pre-school care.

He says the policy has not been ditched but it is not certain whether it can go ahead either - leaving many parents in limbo.

At the moment nurseries can claim back £5.49 per child per hour to cover these hours, but many say it does not cover their costs.