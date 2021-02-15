Landowner calls for stricter punishment for fly-tippers in Guernsey

A woman in Guernsey is calling for more to be done to stop people from fly-tipping. It comes after piles of rubbish, including asbestos, plastic containers, metal and paint brushes, were dumped on her land in the Vale.

Carol Falla made the comments on social media saying it is not the first time it has happened.

Neighbours have eye-witnessed vehicles but no registration numbers as yet. I’m waiting on some CCTV footage. I am in danger of being left with this cost. It’s about time fly-tippers were given appropriate fines or even a custodial sentence when caught. Carol Falla, Landowner

Currently landowners have to cover the removal costs of asbestos.