Man who spat at Jersey Police officer jailed for six months

A man who spat at a police officer in Jersey has been jailed for six months.

Christopher Hall, aged 46, was being arrested for being drunk and disorderly when he spat at the officer.

The initial arrest was for shouting abuse at police officers in the presence of public - at Snow Hill on Saturday (13 February) afternoon.

Mr Hall appeared in court today (15 February) and was sentenced to six months in jail for the assault on the police officer and a given a one month concurrent sentence for the drunk and disorderly charge.

Jersey Police says he was warned about his behaviour but "continued to shout and swear in public and officers were left with no option but to place him under arrest".

It was whilst officers were transferring Mr Hall to the police vehicle that he spat at one of them.

He was then charged with assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly and taken into custody.

The States of Jersey Police have described the incident as "vile".