Mental Health Nursing degree now available to study in Jersey

People in Jersey can now apply to do an on-island Mental Health Nursing degree.

The course will be taught by a team of local nursing tutors with experience in a wide range of mental health care and clinical settings, and research project management.

The three year, full-time programme is a Bachelor of Nursing (Hons) degree awarded by the University of Chester.

Jersey's government says it will prepare prospective nurses to "care for people of all ages, with a variety of mental health and social care needs, both in their home, in the community and in hospital".

Prospective students can begin applying on the Government of Jersey website to begin their course in September this year.

Students will spend 50% of their time studying theory, while the other 50% will be spent in clinical practice working day, night, weekday, and weekend shifts. This includes placements in acute mental health care, community mental health care, emergency care, specialist mental health care, elderly care and child and adolescent mental health. Julie Mesny, Jersey's Head of Education for Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals

There will also be opportunities for students to study and gain experience off-island, previously placements have been secured in Manchester, London and Sri Lanka.

Jersey's Chief Nurse has welcomed the prospect.

Long anticipated, this is a major development for Jersey, especially as it will increase access to careers in this important field of nursing. This will help to strengthen the Island’s mental health workforce with home-grown talent without the need for students to go off-Island to study. Rose Naylor, Jersey's Chief Nurse

The island's Minister for Education and Minister for Health have also shared their delight in the offering of the on-island degree.