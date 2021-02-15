Sark begins exit from lockdown

Non-essential businesses and the school in Sark will reopen today. It comes as the island enters stage one of its lockdown exit strategy. The changes also allow two households to bubble up, and outdoor gatherings of up to five people. When the second lockdown came into force, both of the island's grocery shops were closed due to the size of the stores making it difficult for staff and customers to physically distance.

During that time both shops continued to supply Sark residents by deliveries only.

Today, the shops, along with the bank and post office are reopening to the public - customers must wear a mask when on these premises.

Also, non-public facing workplaces can operate, providing there are no more than 10 members of staff for outdoor sites and no more than five members of staff for indoor sites - that is where working from home is not possible.

Strict physical distancing measures must be followed at all times.