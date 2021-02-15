Watson out of Australian Open following third round defeat

Heather Watson is out of the Australian Open, following defeat in the third round of the women's doubles competition.

With partner Leylah Fernandez, she was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Sharon Fichman and Giuliana Olmos.

It ends her run at the competition in Melbourne.

Her campaign in the women's singles event ended on Thursday, when she was beaten by Anett Kontaveit in the second round.

The 28-year-old was one of 47 players forced to self-isolate at a hotel for a fortnight in mid-January after a positive Covid-19 test was identified on her flight from Abu Dhabi.

She described it as the worst preparation she has ever had for a grand slam tournament.

The 28-year-old occupied herself in quarantine by running a 5k in her hotel room.