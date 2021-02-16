Guernsey cancer patient living in extended isolation while receiving treatment

A cancer patient from Guernsey has been talking about life in extended self-isolation while he receives treatment on the mainland.

Tony Holland has Mantell Cell Lymphoma and has been travelling back and forth to Southampton Hospital since October.

He has to self-isolate for 14 days either side of his journey.

I stay at home in my bedroom. I'm in my own sleeping quarters. I've got a wife and a brilliant family who do everything for me, food wise. I'm very sensible and mask up. It's an inconvenience but it has to be done. It's second nature. Tony Holland, cancer patient

He also spends a lot of time in hotels in Southampton as irregular flights in and out of Guernsey mean he cannot always get home in between his treatment.