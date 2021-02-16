Guernsey cancer patient living in extended isolation while receiving treatment
A cancer patient from Guernsey has been talking about life in extended self-isolation while he receives treatment on the mainland.
Tony Holland has Mantell Cell Lymphoma and has been travelling back and forth to Southampton Hospital since October.
He has to self-isolate for 14 days either side of his journey.
I stay at home in my bedroom. I'm in my own sleeping quarters. I've got a wife and a brilliant family who do everything for me, food wise. I'm very sensible and mask up. It's an inconvenience but it has to be done. It's second nature.
He also spends a lot of time in hotels in Southampton as irregular flights in and out of Guernsey mean he cannot always get home in between his treatment.