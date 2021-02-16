Jersey charities able to claim back tax more easily

Charities in Jersey are being reminded that they can claim 25% tax on charitable donations through the Lump Sum Donation Scheme.

It means they will be able to receive an additional 25p on every £1, if they receive a donation worth £50 or more from a donor who lives in Jersey and pays income tax.

Previously, donors had to complete a paper form and return it to the charity. The charity then returned the form to Revenue Jersey to claim the tax. However, online giving allows charities to benefit without filling out forms.

Anyone making a donation just needs to provide their tax identification number, and certify that their payment is eligible for the scheme. The charity can submit their claims on a quarterly basis and receive the tax they are due.