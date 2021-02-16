Jersey Deputy calls for better regulation after receiving online abuse

A Jersey politician wants to see more regulation for online abuse.

Deputy Inna Gardiner was recently targeted with comments on social media.

She says she has since received an apology from the individual behind it and wishes to move on from the incident, however she would like to see more done to prevent it happening in the future.

If somebody comes up to you in the street and shouts at you, the person will be arrested - we know very well how we can deal with face-to-face abuse. I think we need to take it from offline to online. Deputy Inna Gardiner, St Helier No 3 & 4

She is also urging islanders to think before they post.