Jersey teenager raises thousands for Hospice by running marathon

A Jersey teenager has raised more than £2,700 for charity by running a marathon.

16-year-old Henry O'Connor set himself the challenge, which he completed on Saturday (13 February) to raise money for Jersey Hospice Care. They have been caring for his aunt Claire, who was diagnosed with cancer.

Obviously Jersey Hospice takes care of the ill and they've taken great care of my aunty, so I thought whilst we're all in lockdown it would be a good chance to give back to them. Henry O'Connor

Credit: Dawn O'Connor

Henry had only been training for the 26 mile run for a month, but managed to complete it in around five hours. He was met at the finish line by his parents, who say they are "incredibly proud" of him.