A Jersey swim school manager is calling for urgent action on the future of indoor sports, writing a letter to Economic Development Minister.

Malcolm Parris , Managing Director of Le Mourier Swim/Sea/Save, urged Senator Lyndon Farnham to think again about setting a restart date for indoor activities with restaurants due to reopen next Monday.

We are not like a pub or a nightclub, swimming lessons are by their very nature controlled and carefully managed. This situation is manifestly unfair and runs entirely contrary to common sense. Malcolm Parris, Managing Director of Le Mourier Swim/Sea/Save

In his letter Mr Parris describes being "left out in the cold" compared to other sectors, despite putting in significant coronavirus safety measures.

He also talks about the difficult balancing act of financially supporting a business with 36 full and part-time staff and fulfilling lessons owed to nearly 2,000 swimmers whilst having no fixed reopening date.

Mr Parris is frustrated by the current restrictions that allow primary-aged children to swim as part of their school and associated holiday clubs whilst banning these same swimmers from taking part in regular out-of-school lessons.

Jersey's reopening timeline:

17 February Outdoor sport restarts for under-18s: groups of up to 35 can play together.

22 February Restaurants reopen: 10 people from different households can eat and drink together.

8 March Outdoor sport restarts for over-18s: groups up to 35 can play together.

No date set Reopening of indoor sports and activities.