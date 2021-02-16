Time to allow both parents to antenatal scans, says Jersey politician

It is time to allow partners to attend antenatal scans in Jersey, according to one politician.

That is the view of Senator Sam Mézec who says restrictions on expectant parents should be eased as coronavirus cases continue to fall.

The government stopped partners, family or friends attending scans in December last year, due to the infection rate rising considerably. But as Jersey works through its reconnection plan, with the hospitality sector set to reopen next Monday (22 February), Senator Mézec says current rules for antenatal scans should be changed.

Soon a pregnant woman will be able to go to a restaurant with 9 people from different households, but won't be able to bring their partner who they live with and sleep in the same bed as every night to their antenatal appointment. Senator Sam Mézec, leader of Reform Jersey

A petition has now been set up calling on the Health Minister to change the rules so partners can see their child for the first time. It has now reached over 1,400 signatures. In response to the petition, Deputy Richard Renouf says he understands how important it is for both parents to be there at all stages of pregnancy but care must be taken to keep everyone safe.

It is widely recognised that women value the support from a partner, relative, friend through pregnancy and childbirth as it facilitates emotional wellbeing...Jersey maternity services supports the position, however, this does need to be safely balanced in the context of preventing and controlling the spread of COVID 19 infection to keep women and staff safe. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

He also says the health service faces the challenge of trying to control covid-19 while operating in a hospital that is "widely recognised as outdated" in terms of modern building standards.

Deputy Renouf pointed to the waiting area at the clinic for antenatal appointments already being small and only allowing space for four chairs. He says it would mean people would have to wait outside or in car parks which could be "logistically challenging."