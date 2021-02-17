1,200 children are without learning devices in Jersey

More than 1,000 children do not have access to a computer or a tablet in Jersey.

It means many children are left trying to do their homework from a small mobile device.

One parent, who cannot afford a laptop or tablet device, told ITV News she is worried her children may fall behind in school.

I believe that they are falling behind. We've been told in our latest reports from the school that every child in school is finding it difficult at the moment and falling behind the average rates of learning, which is terrifying. I'm not a teacher, I can't do this, if I'm not able to do it, then why should my children have to be penalised for it. Georgia Deveau, Parent

Georgia Deveau says she only has a broken iPhone for her two children to use to complete their homework on. Credit: ITV Channel

Without extra support, there are concerns the island's education system will be 'skewed' and it will not be a level-playing field for all students.

Deputy Mike Higgins believes we need to start addressing the inequality issues in the island . Credit: ITV Channel

The children who come from low income families don't have the luxuries of these items and are being left behind and I do believe we need to start addressing these inequality issues in the island because if we don't we're just stoking problems for the future. Deputy Mike Higgins, Jersey Politician

It is an area the Government of Jersey say they are looking into.

The Acting Minister for Education, Deputy Jeremy Maçon, said despite many children being back in school now, the need for digital devices for online learning is still there.