1,200 children are without learning devices in Jersey
More than 1,000 children do not have access to a computer or a tablet in Jersey.
It means many children are left trying to do their homework from a small mobile device.
One parent, who cannot afford a laptop or tablet device, told ITV News she is worried her children may fall behind in school.
I believe that they are falling behind. We've been told in our latest reports from the school that every child in school is finding it difficult at the moment and falling behind the average rates of learning, which is terrifying. I'm not a teacher, I can't do this, if I'm not able to do it, then why should my children have to be penalised for it.
Without extra support, there are concerns the island's education system will be 'skewed' and it will not be a level-playing field for all students.
The children who come from low income families don't have the luxuries of these items and are being left behind and I do believe we need to start addressing these inequality issues in the island because if we don't we're just stoking problems for the future.
It is an area the Government of Jersey say they are looking into.
The Acting Minister for Education, Deputy Jeremy Maçon, said despite many children being back in school now, the need for digital devices for online learning is still there.
Although children are back in school and attendance rates are high, we fully appreciate that the need for digital devices for online learning is still there and an alternative plan is in development overseen by a project group made up from officials across Government and others to source funding to purchase additional devices.
