Children across the Channel Islands are being asked to draw, paint or sketch the ITV logo.

It is part of the ITV Kids Create initiative, which will see winning designs shown on TV.

You can download a template here. Then, once you have completed it, parents should share them on Twitter or Instagram tagging @ITV and using the hashtag #ITVKidsCreate

The closing date Friday 26 February at midnight.

Read the terms and conditions here.