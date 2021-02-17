Dr Ivan Muscat: 'Keep your guard up'

Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health is urging islanders to "keep their guard up".

Dr Ivan Muscat says it is vital that we continue to follow public health guidelines - including avoiding household mixing - even though some restrictions are easing.

Household mixing is not safe at this time because there are no mitigation measures we can put in place in private homes. I would very strongly recommend sticking to meeting friends outdoors and avoid household mixing in private gardens which are usually smaller or can increase the risk of indoor mixing should the weather change. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Medical Officer of Health

Despite a fall in the overall figures, new cases are still being recorded everyday, which means the virus continues to spread within the community.

He also says we can expect numbers to increase in the coming weeks, as hospitality venues reopen.