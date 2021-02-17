Gary Burgess: Did they die ‘of’ or ‘with’ Covid? Now we know

One of the curious consequences of the pandemic is the number of times, after a Covid-linked death is confirmed in Jersey, somebody has hollered the “did they die ‘of’ or ‘with’ Covid?” question to me.

That their first instinct is not to express their condolences or sadness has always intrigued me, as has this seeming desperation to explain away a death so as to minimise the reality of what’s going on.

Well, for the first time, thanks to a Freedom of Information request, I am able to answer their question with certainty and detail.

Of all the Covid-linked deaths in Jersey up to 4 February 2021, that’s 67 deaths, Covid was a primary cause in 57 of those cases.

That is to say, in the listing of causes of death that are presented in official documentation offering a narrative of a person’s health, Covid was cited among that tier one set of circumstances.

All along there have been people thinking they’re super clever pointing out that the definition of a Covid death is anybody who has tested positive for Covid in the 28 days prior to their death, so they could have died falling under a bus.

But, of course, it doesn’t take me to point out to you the chances of 67 people in Jersey testing positive for Covid and then dying in front of a large moving vehicle in the following four weeks is so infinitely small as to not warrant credulity.

Anyhow, we now know.

Every death is a tragedy. We may never know how many could have been avoided. But we do now know 57 people died from a range of conditions including Covid-19 pneumonitis with bacterial pneumonia, Covid-19 pneumonia, probably Covid-19 pneumonia, and a range of such variants.

In the other ten cases, those people had other serious health conditions where Covid-19 was listed as a secondary cause. Of course it is never possible to know with certainty whether they would have survived if they didn’t also have Covid.

What’s also struck me, working through these death records is the ages of the dead.

Until now we’ve had deaths collated by age band (80 to 89, 70 to 79, and so on), which has the effect of dehumanising those individual souls.

Seeing each age is a reminder that it is clear lives have been lost too soon.

The youngest aged 50 while two were an impressive 101. But whether 55, 64 or 71, this group of people deserve to be remembered as individuals.

Mothers, fathers, partners, brothers, sisters, friends, neighbours, and so on.

We may never get to hear the story of the life of each of them, but we do now know some of the false assertions in recent weeks of the second wave ‘spate of deaths’ being simply those who were due to depart this mortal coil anyway, is simply not true.

This virus is a killer. The disease it causes can be horrifically cruel.

Thankfully, with the vaccination programme now well underway in the island, knowing we will need to learn to live with this virus forever, but be able to better treat the disease or develop immunity from it, the 67 people listed in this death documentation have the potential to be a sad reminder of when the worst of all of this is eventually behind us.