Group sport restarts for under 18s in Jersey after restrictions eased

Children in Jersey can play group sports outdoors again after some restrictions on gatherings were lifted.

The latest easing of coronavirus measures allows up to 35 under-18s to play together in a controlled environment.

A similar relaxing on outdoor sports for groups of adults is expected to happen on 8 March.

Last Friday's announcement (12 February) on the reopening of restaurants, collective worship and outdoor sport came too late for some holiday clubs who had already cancelled half-term activities due to take place this week.

Jersey Sport made the decision to cancel planned events due to the uncertainty but they are hopeful of getting sessions back up and running for Easter.

We had to consider the guidance very carefully and there were also just so many uncertainties around what the guidance was going to be for next week, we felt as though we needed to make a decision a couple of weeks ago. We were getting so many requests from parents for confirmation that camps were going ahead. James Tilley, Jersey Sport

Valley Adventure Centre is going ahead with its half-term programme under extra coronavirus safety measures and has seen a high demand for places.

We've had to turn a few people away for the Kids' Club. So we'll be running the outdoor Kids' Club. So we are going to three groups, but obviously we can only have ten per group. Unfortunately we're not taking any walk ins, everything now is pre-booking. Getting everything ready was some task. Ben Girdwood, Valley Adventure Centre

Meanwhile a Jersey swim school owner has called the decision to keep indoor sports centres closed "manifestly unfair".

Jersey's reopening timeline:

17 February Outdoor sport restarts for under-18s: groups of up to 35 can play together.

22 February Restaurants reopen: 10 people from different households can eat and drink together.