Guernsey's move into stage one of lockdown exit delayed until Monday

Guernsey's move into stage one of its lockdown exit has been delayed until Monday (22 February).

The Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) did consider whether the move could be made earlier, but decided against it as cases are still being detected where the source of infection is unclear.

Instead the CCA has decided to remain in full lockdown for a few days longer so further testing can take place.

Meanwhile Alderney will move into stage one from tomorrow (18 February).

What does stage one mean?

Stage one will allow non-public businesses to resume some activity, provided they limit the number of staff working, and those staff are socially distanced and follow strict guidance.

It will also allow each household to ‘bubble’ with one other household.

Outdoor gatherings of up to five people outside of a household bubble will also be permitted, provided they are socially distanced.

We know this lockdown has been far from easy, but the community has done a tremendous job in getting this more transmissible variant of the virus under control. But as we continue to see cases, including those where the source is not clear, we need to tread very carefully. When we do make the move, it is still a very limited ‘unlocking’ to ensure we do not see another sudden rise in cases. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

The Bailiwick entered lockdown on Saturday 23 January, after four cases of Covid-19 were from unknown community sources were identified.