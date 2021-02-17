Hundreds of islanders in Guernsey rely on charity food deliveries

Hundreds of people in Guernsey are relying on regular food deliveries from a local charity.

Les Cotils has teamed up with Butterfield bank to provide families with four healthy hot meals and three grocery parcels each week.

It says 400 islanders are now using the Food for Families initiative, a 30% increase from the first lockdown.

In lockdown we are unable to care for the community in our usual way, but the Food for Families initiative enables us to keep our vision and mission alive. We're incredibly grateful for Butterfield's support, without which this project simply wouldn't be possible. Fiona Naftel, Managing Director of Les Cotils.

400 people Are fed by the charity each week.

30% increase In demand since the first lockdown.

Meals are prepared and in line with social distancing measures and given out by volunteers through contact-free deliveries.