Jersey business leaders say open gyms, as hotels to reopen on Monday

Business leaders in Jersey say they welcome the news that hotels can reopen from Monday (22 February), but have questioned the continued closure of gyms in the island. As border restrictions remain, hotels can only welcome staycations under strict and controlled rules. The government had initially announced last week that restaurants would be able to start serving indoors from 22 February. But following a meeting of the Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell (STAC), Ministers have agreed hotels can open up again too.

However a date for activities like indoor sport as well as household mixing has not been set.

The Chamber of Commerce says the government should look to reopen the fitness sector as it might have more of a social benefit than reopening hotels.

One would think that people's mental health and getting people healthy would be extremely important and way up the list and we are challenging that. We're asking government ministers and officers in the medical profession to re-examine that again. Murray Norton, Jersey's Chamber of Commerce.

Jersey's reopening timeline:

22 February Hotels and restaurants reopen: 10 people from different households can meet.