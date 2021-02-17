Jersey hotels to reopen for staycations on Monday

Jersey's hotels will be able to reopen from Monday (22 February).

The government initially announced last week that restaurants would be able to start serving indoors from 22 February.

But following a meeting with STAC, Ministers have decided to allow hotels, under strict and controlled conditions, to reopen as well.

Borders will remain closed though, with hotels open only to staycations and passengers arriving on the island who need to isolate.

The hope is that more islanders will be able to return to work as a result.

Working gives people a purpose, and supports independence and stability. That is why we have recognised that getting as many people back into employment as quickly and safely possible is critical; and why we have opened up as much of the economy as we can, in controlled settings where we can lower the risk of spreading the virus. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Further guidance on hotels reopening is expected to be published shortly.

The Chief Minister also addressed concerns from sporting organizations in his statement.

I understand some Islanders’ frustration that we have delayed adult outdoor sports groups in favour of indoor hospitality. But we are balancing competing priorities, and for Ministers the priority is to allow time after each reconnection to monitor any cases and their adherence to the guidelines to make sure we don’t have any worrying clusters. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Outdoor sports did restart today (17 February) for under-18s, with groups of up to 35 allowed to play together.

Senator John Le Fondré has also said he will assess medium risk activities in controlled settings after half term. That includes singing, indoor sport and other community activities.

Once those activities have resumed, the Chief Minister says they will look to reintroduce lower risk activities in uncontrolled settings, for example, meeting in gardens, before then looking at household mixing.

If, and I stress if, cases remain low and our vaccination programme maintains its good progress, we will then consider further activities in uncontrolled settings, like meetings in homes. By then our days will be getting longer, and our warmer weather will help in combatting the virus. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Competent Authorities Ministers have asked Public Health and STAC to look at a more detailed roadmap over the next few weeks.

An update is expected when that work is completed.