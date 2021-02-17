Jersey politician's conduct 'fell short' of his oaths of office, court hears

A Jersey politician is in court today over allegations that his conduct "fell short" of his oaths of office when he was found guilty of dangerous driving.

Constable of St John Chris Taylor, and Procureurs du Bien Public Stephen Hewlett and Michael Larose, face the same allegation over the use of public funds to cover his legal expenses.

Constable Taylor was found guilty of dangerous driving in August last year.

More than £7,000 of public money was spent to cover the legal fees.

The hearing was brought by the Attorney General who acts as a supervisory jurisdiction over parish officials.

The court heard three payments were made to BCR Law between March and July 2020 totalling £7431.34 of parish funds.

Following his conviction Constable Taylor said he was able to claim the expenses as he was carrying out official business and it would be reimbursed by the parish through insurance.

However, evidence heard at the Royal Court today stated that the insurance company, DAS, only agreed to pay “reasonable costs” which they deemed was no more than £100 per hour.

The court was also told that Constable Taylor's claim that he was undertaking official business at the time of the incident was never challenged by the procurers.

Giving evidence, St John Church Warden Stuart Langhorn said when the subject was raised in a parish meeting in July he expressed that he was “not happy about the decision to spend public money on a potentially personal matter".

He added that a publicly elected official’s first line of responsibility was to spend money legally.

The hearing continues.