Jersey woman competes in 'empowerment' pageant

A Jersey woman has made the final of a new kind of pageant, which says it celebrates female empowerment rather than physical beauty.

Khanya Kafile entered the Miss/Mrs Africa UK competition last year, and is hoping to travel to London for the final in May.

The 34-year-old, who moved to Jersey from South Africa 20 years ago, says she wants to inspire other women to overcome challenges in their lives.

Khanya's husband, Sisanda, died in 2019 when she was eight months pregnant. Her daughter, Iminathi, is now 18-months-old. But, she says it is important to maintain a sense of self.

I wanted to show that there's more to me than just being a mum, being a widow. This whole competition has given me another focus, being someone positive for my child and other women and anyone else going through the same thing. Khanya Kafile, Miss/Mrs Africa contestant

Credit: Miss Africa GB

This is the first time the Miss/Mrs Africa contest has been run by a Manchester-based events company. Organiser Yanela Ntlauzana says applicants have to demonstrate integrity and community spirit.

Women who are passionate, determined, motivated and eager to make a difference not only to self but to other women too. They will be the voice that stands up for women and causes here in the UK and in Africa. Yanela Ntlauzana, organiser

Khanya has met her fellow finalists virtually, and taken part in several virtual workshops ahead of the final in May.