Jersey's new government HQ planned for current Cyril Le Marquand House site

Jersey's government is planning to build its new headquarters on the existing Cyril Le Marquand House site in St Helier.

The building was used as government office space between 1982 and 2019, before staff move as part of a plan to leave 14 offices and move into one new, central building.

Since then, Broad Street has been its temporary home.

But now, plans are being put in place for the new development, which is forecast to help the government reduce its office estate from 21 buildings to six, and will bring operational savings of up to £7 million per year.

The anticipated completion date is early 2024.