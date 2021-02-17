Outdoor weddings allowed in Alderney from next month

Couples in Alderney will soon be able to get married outside under a new law.

From 1 March, ceremonies can take place on the beach, in a garden or on top of a cliff. There used to be a clause where you had to be a resident, but that has now been scrapped. Instead couples will have to come over for an interview beforehand.

Couples don't need to be resident in Alderney before the wedding, so couples from Guernsey, Jersey, France, the UK and beyond can visit Alderney with their guests for their beautiful island wedding. David Knight, Greffier

The new law replaces the current one which was considered outdated and did not meet the requirements of modern society.

The island is also looking for more Civil Celebrants to undergo training so they can conduct a legal, recognised marriage ceremony. Anyone interested in applying should contact the Alderney Court Office on 01481 820050.