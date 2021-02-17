Two thirds of Jersey school pupils rejected lateral flow Covid test they were offered

Youngsters in Years 11 to 13 and those at Highlands College were asked to take the tests, but new figures show only 36% of students have taken them up. Credit: PA Images

Those who did take part had to self-administer them under the supervision of staff.