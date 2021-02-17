Two thirds of Jersey school pupils rejected lateral flow Covid test they were offered
Around two thirds of eligible pupils at Jersey schools have not taken the lateral flow Covid tests they were offered.
Youngsters in Years 11 to 13 and those at Highlands College were asked to take the tests.
But, new figures show only 36% of students have taken them up.
Those who did take part had to self-administer them under the supervision of staff.
