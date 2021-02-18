Alderney moves to Stage One of lockdown exit strategy

Alderney has moved to Stage One of its lockdown exit strategy today (18 February). It means two households can form a bubble, people can meet outdoors in groups of five, takeaways can re-open and some businesses can return to work.

Only one case of coronavirus has been detected in the island so far. Guernsey's Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) has agreed the island can move into Stage One four days before it does on Monday 22 February. It has pushed Guernsey's date back because cases are still being detected where the source of infection is unclear.

What does stage one mean?

Stage one will allow non-public businesses to resume some activity, provided they limit the number of staff working, and those staff are socially distanced and follow strict guidance.

It will also allow each household to ‘bubble’ with one other household.

Outdoor gatherings of up to five people outside of a household bubble will also be permitted, provided they are socially distanced.