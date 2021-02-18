Dr Nicola Brink's birthday wish for Guernsey

Guernsey's Director of Public Health is celebrating her birthday today.

The States of Guernsey has wished Dr Nicola Brink many happy returns in a social media post.

They also revealed what she will be wishing for as she blows out her candles.

If you'd like to give Dr Brink something for her birthday, all she'd ask for is that we keep staying at home, socially distancing, washing our hands, and immediately reporting any symptoms, so that her and her team can keep things going strong. States of Guernsey

After seeing the post, Dr Brink says it "made her day".