Guernsey band Buffalo Huddleston has released a new single - and it's loosely linked to coronavirus.

'Bubble' was written a few years ago, but once lockdown was introduced and household bubbles became the norm, they thought it was the perfect time to finish and share it.

LISTEN to the song here...

On Twitter, the group describes itself as "aa hippie with a guitar and a didge, two posh birds with violins, a funk rhythm section and a rapper".