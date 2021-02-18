Jersey sports clubs contacted about finding new facilities away from Fort Regent

Sports clubs in Jersey that use Fort Regent are being contacted by the government this week to discuss their future at alternative sites.

A consultation is taking place to try and find more suitable facilities, with the island's Sports Minister saying the venue is not fit for purpose for many that use it.

Fort Regent is no longer the best venue for many clubs as the building is ageing and needs repair and redevelopment. Consultation is the first step towards moving sports from Fort Regent into new sites. It will happen over time, to facilities which are as good, if not better. Deputy Hugh Raymond, Jersey's Assistant Minister for Sport

Fort Regent is currently operating as the island's coronavirus vaccination centre, but work is already underway to demolish some areas of the venue, including the removal of the old swimming pool and asbestos in parts of the building.

A UK consultancy firm will carry out the consultation for the government, and will hold interviews with clubs and organisations about what other sites they could use. It will be in line with the Inspiring an Active Jersey strategy which is aiming to set out future plans for sports facilities in the island.