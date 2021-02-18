Teaching union: Guernsey teachers must be given priority for Covid vaccine

A national teaching union says Guernsey teachers must be given priority for a Covid vaccine.

The NASUWT says it is "in the national interest", and will help to get children back to school safely.

It added that as teachers and other staff are unable to practice social distancing from their pupils and few are provided with essential PPE, teachers are at a high risk of contracting coronavirus.

It is right that health and social care staff are prioritised, but the NASUWT also believes that teachers must also be identified as a priority group for the vaccine. The recent outbreak in Guernsey affected many schools and large numbers of school staff. The impact on this generation of children and young people should not be underestimated. Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary

The union has presented evidence in England showing that staff working in both secondary and primary schools are far more likely to be infected than the wider community, with rates of virus prevalence amongst school staff between three and four times higher than the prevalence rate for adults.