'We will pursue you': Law enforcement's strong message to abusers in Guernsey

There are fresh calls for victims and perpetrators of domestic abuse in Guernsey to seek help urgently.

In a plea on social media, Bailiwick Law Enforcement is urging anyone experiencing "emotional, physical, sexual, financial or psychological" abuse not to suffer in silence.

They also issued a strong message to anyone perpetrating abuse, saying the force will "relentlessly pursue" them.

We are acutely aware of the additional stresses and strains placed on relationships and families at this current time. We are dealing with additional anxieties and tensions, which at times can boil over into anger and hostility towards others. However our message remains the same - it has never been, and will never be, okay to subject others to domestic abuse and violence. Nicole Thomas, Bailiwick Law Enforcement

