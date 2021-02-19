79 isolating after Covid outbreak linked to household mixing in Jersey

A Covid outbreak has been identified in Jersey this week, linked to adults gathering in each other's homes - including one person who broke isolation rules after arriving into the island.

Nine cases have been confirmed this week, and 79 direct contacts have been placed in isolation as a result.

Police are investigating, and say this could lead to a prosecution - failure to self-isolate on arrival into Jersey is a criminal offence punishable by a fine of up to £10,000.

Despite household mixing not being against the law, it is strongly advised against. The government is also warning that further instances could delay the easing of restrictions.

This deliberate flouting of public health advice has led to nine people testing positive so far, and 79 people having to isolate. We will not be able to continue our reconnection plans if this kind of behaviour becomes more prevalent. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

Restaurants and hotels are due to reopen on Monday (22 February).