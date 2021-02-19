Average priced house in Jersey not affordable for working households

Getting a mortgage on a median-priced house in Jersey is not feasible for the average working household.

The latest House Price Index, which covers the last quarter of 2020, has just been published.

It revealed that:

£300,000 The average price of a one-bed flat.

This is £11,000 higher than the previous quarter, and £70,000 higher than it was ten years ago.

£440,000 The average price of a two-bed flat.

This is £18,000 higher than the previous quarter, and £100,000 higher than it was ten years ago.

£527,000 The average price of a two-bed house.

This is £34,000 higher than the previous quarter, and £117,000 higher than it was ten years ago.

£687,000 The average price of a three-bed house.

This is approximately the same as the previous quarter, and £167,000 higher than it was ten years ago.

Credit: Government of Jersey

