Guernsey guides offering virtual tours online during lockdown

Tour guides across Guernsey are taking their trade online during the second lockdown.

Normally, they would run walking and historical tours across the island for the thousands of visitors who come here every year.

Instead, they are filming tours on their phones and putting them on social media for people across the world to enjoy.

I was also able to deliver a country lanes and coastline to a group of American friends because of course a lot of people are no longer able to visit as expected and that gave them an idea of the whole of the island and the different coastlines. Jackie Ward, Tour Guide

Staff at the Alderney Wildlife Trust are also using their allotted exercise time wisely by filming the returning gannets on Les Etacs.

There are around 6,000 breeding pairs and the videos are a reminder of how important these birds are.