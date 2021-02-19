Jersey's new government headquarters is set to cost around £90 million, ITV News can reveal.

The project, announced earlier this week, will see developers Dandara demolish the old public sector HQ at Cyril Le Marquand House and build a new one there.

Two other bidders, Le Masurier and the government-owned Jersey Development Company, also tendered for the work. The latter proposing to use a third building at the Finance Centre which already has planning permission for a headquarters.

But while the Dandara contract is still being finalised, it is already attracting political protest, with attempts to block the deal being worked up.

There has been no public discourse about this. Maybe the public won't find the location of the government office a particularly burning issue, but they do find housing a burning issue and they do care about how government uses their money and their assets. It's all about asking: 'Is the government making the right decision for the people of Jersey and for the long term future of Jersey?' Senator Kristina Moore, President of the Scrutiny Liaison Committee

Just three months ago, Jersey's Chief Minister suggested - in an interview with ITV's Gary Burgess - that affordable housing would be the "perfect use" for the site.