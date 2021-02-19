Jersey's Neolithic Longhouse volunteers practice ancient tradition of coppicing
A team of volunteers from Jersey have been carrying out some coppicing around Queen's Valley Reservoir. Coppicing is a traditional method of woodland management, which allows new shoots to grow from the stump or roots of a tree after it is cut down.
The team will be cutting back willow and hazel, which they will then use in their work to maintain the Neolithic Longhouse.
Neolithic Longhouse volunteer, Tim Hilditch, says the team were running short of materials, including light firewood and wood for weaving trellises.
We asked around for a source of willow and hazel and Jersey Water have very kindly said that we can harvest the wood from a few of their sites, including Queen's Valley Reservoir. It's a win-win for everyone - we gain some valuable resources for the Longhouse, Jersey Water get some help with the management of these plants and as the coppices grow, they create great habitats for wildlife.