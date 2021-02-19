The Royal Yacht Hotel in Jersey has pleaded guilty to breaching Covid-19 restrictions by opening its spa during the summer.

Hotel director, Stephen Taylor, appeared at the Royal Court this morning.

The hotel admitted to opening jacuzzi, steam room and sauna facilities to guests between 22 June and 8 September last year.

At the time, spa facilities were prohibited from opening due to Covid-19 workplace restrictions.

The case has been adjourned until 30 April.