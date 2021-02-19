More than 600 Guernsey businesses want to reopen from Monday

More than 600 businesses in Guernsey have indicated they want to reopen from Monday (22 February).

The island will move into Stage One of its lockdown exit from next week.

Takeaways can begin again, people can bubble up with one other household and limited outdoor gatherings will be allowed.

It comes after the number of active cases fell below 100 for the first time since last month.

Meanwhile, schools will remain closed until Stage Two.