New group set up to improve way statistics are gathered in Jersey

A new group has been set up in Jersey to look at improving ways statistics are gathered in the island.

The Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondré has tasked Deputy Kirsten Morel with chairing the group, which will review the arrangements for regulating and producing statistics by Statistics Jersey - the body that publishes impartial data into the public domain.

It comes after the former Chief Statistician, Dr Duncan Gibaut, left his post last November amid concerns over the ability of the unit to produce reports and statistics free of outside influence.

At the time Deputy Morel said the allegations of interference were "appalling" and that "Dr Gibaut was an incredible asset to the States of Jersey and a man of the highest integrity”.

Deputy Morel is now pleased to lead this project along with Senator Tracey Vallois.

We want to ensure the public can have a high level of trust and confidence in these key statistics, which are vital for policy making as they provide the government, organisations and indeed all islanders, with crucial data about our community, upon which we base major decisions about our future. Deputy Kirsten Morel, Assistant Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture.

The government says senior representatives from Statistics Jersey have been invited to advise the group and the new Chair of the Statistics Users Group will provide input to the steering group's work.